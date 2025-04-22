Will the global trade war deepen? Could the world be on the verge of a sharp economic contraction? I don’t have the answers to those questions, but like many others, the risks have been on my mind, and I’ve been starting to look for relative
Wendy's: Not Quite Appetizing Enough To Buy But Worth Keeping An Eye On
Summary
- Economic uncertainty and inflation may drive consumers to value-oriented industries like fast food, potentially benefiting chains like Wendy’s.
- Wendy’s has shown resilience with strong same-store sales growth and ambitious international expansion plans, but high debt and flat EPS growth are concerns.
- Wendy’s stock is currently a hold, but could become a buy if share prices drop or the company demonstrates improved growth.
- Despite economic turbulence, Wendy’s could serve as a safe haven due to its value offerings and local sourcing of ingredients.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.