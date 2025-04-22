Meta: Don't Mind The China Tariffs And FTC Noise, Buy The Dip Under $480

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Meta stock is currently hovering near oversold territory and $483 per share. We're reiterating a buy rating for longer term investors.
  • Meta is facing a lot of headache from the FTC case and the impact of tariffs with China, U.S. ad spend making up an estimated 10% of revenues.
  • Our belief is that FTC won't yield painful breakup kind of results for Meta and that tariffs will have an impact but not as bad as the market fears.
  • Our belief is that investors should add on Meta within the oversold territory and keep an eye out for softer Q2 outlook to add more.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Crowd of people surrounding dollar roll object on white background.

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is down 16% from around $600 per share at the start of the year and over 30% since its February highs of $736 per share, currently trading around $483 per share; we think investors should load up on this stock on

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
10.06K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News