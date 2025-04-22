Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) is a designer and manufacturer of highly engineered turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies mainly for the automotive industry. It prides itself as being a leader of delivering differentiated
Garrett Motion: Not As Cheap As You Would Think When You Look Under The Hood
Summary
- Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) faces stagnant revenue growth and profits, relying on aggressive share buybacks to boost EPS.
- GTX trades at a discount compared to sector peers but has historically been cheap, raising concerns about it being a value trap.
- The company's high customer concentration and industry challenges, including tariff threats, present more negative than positive industry catalysts.
- GTX is a hold for current investors due to its stable floor from buybacks, but better investment opportunities exist for new investors.
