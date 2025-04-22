Worldpay is a prime exhibit of how sharp-toothed buyout barons are masters of getting a good deal from a flailing industry. The payment processor once part of Royal Bank of Scotland has changed hands four times between 2010
Worldpay Hands Planet-Sized Lucre To Buyout Barons
Summary
- The latest transaction represents an admission by both Global Payments and FIS that serving both merchants and banks does not work.
- Global Payments CEO Cameron Bready reckons he can extract $800 million of extra profit by cutting costs and boosting revenues.
