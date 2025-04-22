So far, 2025 has proven to be a terrible year in the stock markets, and nearly all of it has to do with the economic fallouts of the start of President Trump's second term in the White House: tariff escalations, a possible coming recession, and
Salesforce: A Terrific Moment To Buy The Dip As Agentforce Heats Up (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Salesforce has dropped more than 30% from peaks, overcorrecting the stock despite attractive new products.
- The company has signed up thousands of Agentforce AI customers within the first quarter post-launch.
- Now trading at a ~21x forward P/E and ~5x forward revenue, the company trades well below many other large-cap software peers with similar growth trajectories.
- I'm upgrading Salesforce to a buy rating and recommending investors to buy this dip.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.