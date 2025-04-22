As an author, the question that I often think about is where to begin? In this case we could dive right into the executive order (EO) concerning Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) and why the stock rocketed up 70% in after hours
Standard Lithium: Trump Deals Lithium Industry A Royal Flush
Summary
- I've emphasized the need for mineral independence from China for nearly a decade, highlighting the risk of China cutting off rare earth elements.
- China has previously restricted REE supplies to Japan in 2011 and recently to the US, demonstrating their control over critical elements.
- President Trump's Executive Orders might speed up permitting by years and open doors to new Federal funding of mining projects.
- Standard Lithium's South West Arkansas project was selected for fast track permitting.
