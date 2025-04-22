Laureate Education: An Impressive Turnaround Story But Price Doesn't Compensate For The Risk Associated With It

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
362 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Laureate's strategy to refocus on geographic markets with superior profitability and market leadership has resulted in an impressive turnaround for the company.
  • Refocusing Peru and Mexico enables Laureate to take advantage of its economies of scale and reputation in these regions, resulting in high returns on capital and superior profitability.
  • Despite the impressive turnaround and attractive high returns on capital, I believe Laureate's current market valuation doesn't compensate for the risk associated with Peru and Mexico.
  • Due to currency and geographical risk, as well as higher cost of capital, Laureate needs to sell at a higher earnings yield to compensate for these risks.

Ladder of success concept

J Studios

Introduction

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is a Public Benefit Corporation that operates higher education institutions in Mexico and Peru. The company used to operate globally but has since refocused on geographical areas where it believes it has

This article was written by

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
362 Followers
As a value investor concentrating on companies with long-term growth potential at a reasonable price, I prioritize those undergoing strategic changes. These changes initiate a corrective force that returns the stock to its intrinsic value. My approach centers on analyzing company strategies and competitive advantages and how they will affect its future prospects. I believe that companies undergoing these strategic changes present investors with the highest return possible due to the many misconceptions and uncertainties associated with the stock. Seeking Alpha serves as an outlet for my thoughts, and all that is going through my mind in regards to developments in the companies I'm tracking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LAUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News