VIG: A Potentially Superior Investment To SCHD
Summary
- The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF offers exposure to high-growth U.S. tech companies and the potential for fast dividend growth, making it a compelling alternative to SCHD.
- Despite short-term underperformance, VIG presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors focused on compounding dividends.
- VIG has outperformed SCHD in the last decade, delivering a 253.8% total NAV return, driven by its tech and financial sector weightings.
- Key risks include potential under-performance in the tech and financial sectors, which could impact VIG's net asset value and dividend growth.
