Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock has been sliding for over 10 months now, and is down 21% from its all-time high in July 2024. The downtrend had started way before the recent trade war turmoil, as investors demand more evidence
Microsoft Earnings Preview: CIO Surveys By Morgan Stanley, KPMG Reveal Key Statistical Insights
Summary
- KPMG research reveals that enterprises plan to increase their expenditure on Gen AI in 2025, and survey findings from Morgan Stanley reveals how Microsoft will be a key beneficiary.
- For example, KPMG says “67% of leaders planning to buy a pre-built AI agent solution, and another 27% are planning for a combination of both… internal build plus buy”.
- Microsoft is in a particularly advantageous position, as it offers “pre-built AI agents”, and also enables companies to build their own agents through “Copilot Studio” and Azure cloud services.
