Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week as markets stabilized following Trump’s 90- day tariff pause. Interest rate volatility declined the most, with VIXTLT falling 47 pts to 142 bps vol as Powell signaled a “wait
Expected Stock Dispersion Near 5Y High As Earnings Under Way
Summary
- Implied volatilities fell across asset classes last week as markets stabilized following Trump’s 90- day tariff pause.
- While equity volatility declined across the board, it was led by non-US indices, particularly China and Europe.
- S&P implied correlations fell last week as earnings got under way, with COR1M index down 5 pts to 37%.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.