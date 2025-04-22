Lyft Is Making A Comeback: Why Shares Are A Must-Buy Now
Summary
- Lyft's fundamentals remain strong with U.S. ride pricing recovering and Q1 2025 DAUs growing 5% YoY, suggesting stable revenue outlook.
- The $200 million Freenow acquisition doubles Lyft's addressable market in Europe, adding €1 billion in annual bookings, but buybacks might have been more accretive.
- I project Lyft to generate $1.5 billion in free cash flow by 2027, making its current valuation of 3x 2027 FCF highly attractive.
- Despite recent pricing headwinds, I remain bullish on Lyft's rapid profitability and FCF expansion, expecting gross bookings to grow at 10-15% CAGR.
