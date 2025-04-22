jetcityimage

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

GE, Kimberly-Clark and 3M cite tariff uncertainty. (0:15) U.S. tariffs of up to 3,521% on solar imports. (2:29) White House drug price plan has Big Pharma sweating. (3:22)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast:

Earnings season is ramping up and companies are highlighting tariff uncertainty.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) reported a double-digit gain in revenue for the first quarter of 2025 while reaffirming its full-year guidance amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

The company said: “Given our global business, tariffs will result in additional cost for us and our suppliers. We are optimizing operations and leveraging existing programs and strategies to reduce the impact from tariffs. Additionally, we are taking measures to control cost and implementing pricing actions to primarily mitigate the remaining impact.”

CEO Larry Culp said: "Based on what we know today, these actions, along with our solid first quarter and commercial services backlog of over $140 billion, enable us to maintain our full-year guidance."

The company expects adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.45 for the year, compared with the consensus estimate of $5.42.

Meanwhile, 3M (MMM) reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. But the company also warned that tariffs may have a negative effect on profits for the year.

3M updated its full-year 2025 guidance to include the effects of tariffs. While maintaining its forecast of adjusted EPS in the range of $7.60 to $7.90 a, management said tariffs may reduce those numbers by $0.20 to $0.40. Wall Street analysts on average expect $7.75 for the year.

For the latest quarter, sales fell 1% from a year earlier to $5.95 billion, ahead of the average estimate of $5.73 billion.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) said adjusted operating profit is now forecast to be flat to positive on a constant-currency basis versus the prior year, compared to a previous expectation of high single-digit growth on a constant currency basis.

The company expects tariffs to add approximately $300 million in costs for the full year.

And RTX (RTX) is under pressure on disappointing sales guidance for the year and uncertainty about tariffs.

RTX reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting adjusted sales between $83 billion and $84 billion, less than the average estimate of $84.2 billion. With organic sales growth of 4% to 6%, management expects adjusted EPS of $6.00 to $6.15 , compared with the consensus estimate of $6.11.

The company noted that its guidance does not yet reflect the potential effects of newly enacted U.S. and international tariffs.

Also, on the tariffs front, the U.S. said it will impose tariffs of up to 3,521% on solar imports from Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.

The tariffs follow a yearlong investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce into claims by American producers that Chinese companies in those countries were dumping solar cells and panels in the U.S. at artificially low prices.

The newly finalized tariff rates vary across companies and countries and will apply to shipments from some of the biggest global solar panel manufacturers, including China’s JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Trina Solar, according to the Commerce Department.

Bloomberg reports that countrywide duties were set as high as 3,521% for Cambodia, which reflects the country’s decision to stop participating in the investigation.

For the tariffs to be finalized, the International Trade Commission must vote in June on whether the industry was materially harmed by the dumped and subsidized imports.

In other news of note, pharma companies have been cautioned that the Trump administration is looking at introducing a policy to link the prices of U.S. medicines to the levels they are available in other developed nations. That’s according to Reuters.

The policy, which is sometimes called international reference pricing, indicated a potential revival of a similar move by Trump in his first term. Company sources called the potential plan the drug industry’s top concern.

The White House was expected to implement policy through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services if it moves forward. Such a plan would have broader repercussions on the industry than the government’s other moves, such as a potential near-term implementation of pharmaceutical tariffs.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, analysts are taking a look at Amazon (AMZN) with shares down nearly a third from its 52-week high in February and earnings next week.

Raymond James downgraded the stock to Outperform from Strong Buy. Analyst Josh Beck pointed to uneven macro/tariff risks and steepening investment intensity.

BofA's position is that Amazon is undervalued in comparison to Walmart (WMT) at 23X the 2026 GAAP P/E estimate vs. 32X for WMT. While macroeconomic pressures have steered some investors to WMT, analyst Justin Post thinks the long-term AI and retail margin story is still intact for AMZN on top of the P/E discount.

Morgan Stanley still has Amazon slotted as a Top Pick and an Overweight rating but warned that the number of macro uncertainties swirling around the company continue to grow and evolve. The firm recently lowered its 2026 EPS forecast to $7 and set its price target a $245 on the view that clear visibility will take time.