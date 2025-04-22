BridgeBio: Early Signs Point To Blockbuster Revenues

Atticus Analysis
Summary

  • BridgeBio Pharma's Attruby shows strong potential in treating ATTR-CM, with a 42% reduction in mortality, competitive pricing, and convenient pill form.
  • Early commercial launch success, high conversion rates, and channel checks suggest significant market share and revenue growth, potentially doubling current analyst estimates.
  • BBIO's robust pipeline, favorable policy shifts, and milestone payments position it for substantial future growth, with a potential $300 price target.
  • Despite some risks, BBIO's growth prospects and upcoming catalysts make it a Strong Buy, with analysts likely to re-rate the stock higher.

Nurse checking senior woman"s vital signs in her home

MoMo Productions

Introduction

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) has recently begun its commercial launch for Attruby, a treatment for Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a dangerous heart condition. This condition could affect up to 400,000 people in the United States, although it is currently under-treated and underdiagnosed. New

Atticus Analysis
Like millions of other investors, I got Robinhood and started trading during the pandemic. Unlike most of those investors, I carefully studied hundreds of earnings reports for clues to future performance, and I was able to identify many future winners, such as OPRX, OTRK, FUBO, and PLUG. My style of investing is identifying key information from earnings transcripts and reports that signify growth.

