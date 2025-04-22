Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Jakubik - Investor Relations

Mike Hsu - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Nelson Urdaneta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Anna Lizzul - Bank of America

Javier Escalante - Evercore ISI

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Kimberly-Clark First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call Question-and-Answer Session.

I will now hand it over to Chris Jakubik, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christopher Jakubik

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. This is Chris Jakubik, Head of Investor Relations at Kimberly-Clark, and thank you for joining us. I would like to remind everyone that during our comments today, we will make some forward-looking statements that are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, and these are discussed in our earnings release and our filings with the SEC.

We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures during these remarks. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a replacement for and should be read together with GAAP results. And you can find the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our earnings release and the supplemental materials posted at investor.kimberly-clark.com.

With that, I will turn it over to Mike for a few opening comments.

Mike Hsu

Okay. Thank you, Chris. In the first quarter, we continue to make solid progress across the three pillars of our Powering Care strategy, building on the strong foundation we established in 2024. While our top line was somewhat softer than our expectation, the first quarter overall was consistent with our full year plan.

Our results