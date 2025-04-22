The thing with analyzing a stock like Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is that it is more about subjective prospects evaluation than actual numbers. I will attempt a bit of both. Knowing fully well that speculative contra bets after such a
More Downside For Moderna Before The Breakthrough
Summary
- Moderna's respiratory vaccine sales are not encouraging, and competition is strong, making it difficult to gain market share and sustain revenue.
- The product pipeline is promising but requires investor patience, with key vaccines in Phase 3 trials but regulatory approvals potentially years away.
- Financials are sound enough to support long-term research, with a significant cash buffer, but oncology research faces regulatory and technical challenges.
- Shares are likely to go down before any uptrend (2-3 years horizon).
