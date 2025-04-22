Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCPK:GNGBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Mattias Perjos - President & CEO

Agneta Palmer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Mattias Vadsten - SEB

Erik Cassel - Danske Bank Markets

Kristofer Liljeberg-Svensson - Carnegie Investment Bank

Sten Gustafsson - ABG Sundal Collier

Aisyah Noor - Morgan Stanley

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Mattias Perjos

Thank you very much. Welcome everyone to today's conference. Today, we'll focus on first, a quick look into our performance in the first quarter and then reflect a bit on the current market situation and our expectations for 2025.

So we can jump directly to Page #2, please. Looking then at some of the key takeaways when it comes to the performance from the first quarter. We do look back at a solid quarter when it comes to top line. Our order intake grew by 7.1% and it was 2.9% organic growth out of this. Our net sales increased by 10.7% in the quarter, where organic growth was 6.2%. The positive development was primarily attributed to Acute Care Therapies and from a geographic perspective to the Americas.

When it comes to the adjusted gross and EBITDA margins, they improved by about 1 percentage point in the quarter, and this was mainly thanks to leverage from volume, acquisitions, healthy price increases and positive mix as well. Currency was a headwind and weighed on the EBITDA margin in the quarter. When you look at our financial leverage, it's now back on a similar level to last year in spite of the increased net debt level after the acquisition of Paragonix. So