As Donald Trump settles back into the Oval Office, Wall Street's dealmakers are dusting off their mergers and acquisitions (M&A) playbooks. The self-proclaimed master of "The Art of the Deal" has returned to Washington with a pro-business agenda that could spark
The Dealmaker's Return: How America's M&A Engine Is Reigniting
Summary
- January's data report on deal activity was quite positive. There was a 29% year-over-year spike in billion-dollar-plus transactions, suggesting the long-awaited M&A recovery may finally be materializing after years of subdued activity.
- We believe the KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF is positioned for success in the deal-making environment that we expect to unfold in 2025 and beyond.
- Several key factors are expected to accelerate M&A activity in 2025. The most significant catalyst may be Trump's deregulation agenda.
