The Dealmaker's Return: How America's M&A Engine Is Reigniting

Apr. 22, 2025 12:52 PM ETBUYO
KraneShares
184 Followers
(22min)

Summary

  • January's data report on deal activity was quite positive. There was a 29% year-over-year spike in billion-dollar-plus transactions, suggesting the long-awaited M&A recovery may finally be materializing after years of subdued activity.
  • We believe the KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF is positioned for success in the deal-making environment that we expect to unfold in 2025 and beyond.
  • Several key factors are expected to accelerate M&A activity in 2025. The most significant catalyst may be Trump's deregulation agenda.

In order to enhance our business operations, we regularly query our processes and apply Six Sigma principles. Our teams brainstorm innovative solutions to connect with our customers more effectively.

ipuwadol/iStock via Getty Images

As Donald Trump settles back into the Oval Office, Wall Street's dealmakers are dusting off their mergers and acquisitions (M&A) playbooks. The self-proclaimed master of "The Art of the Deal" has returned to Washington with a pro-business agenda that could spark

This article was written by

KraneShares
184 Followers
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. KraneShares offers innovative investment solutions tailored to three key pillars: China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. Our team is determined to provide industry-leading, differentiated, and high-conviction investment strategies that offer access to key market trends. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to capture the importance of these themes as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUYO--
KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News