JFrog's Operating Losses Remain High As Clients Continue A Slow Transition To Cloud

Apr. 22, 2025 1:58 PM ETJFrog Ltd. (FROG) StockIGV, FROG
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • JFrog Ltd.'s revenue growth is slowing, gross margins are dropping, and operating losses are increasing.
  • Customer transition to its cloud offerings is reducing gross margins and extending sales cycles, impacting financial performance negatively.
  • Despite a strong cash position, high stock-based compensation and negative free cash flow net of SBC are concerning.
  • Valuation is at a premium compared to peers, but FROG's slowing topline revenue growth rate and higher cost of capital environment could lead to further stock price declines.
  • I'm bearish on FROG stock in the near term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

DevSecOps Software development cycle programming concept, software development IT operations, man using smartphone and tech icon in agile methodology environment, coder sysadmin working with system

cherdchai chawienghong/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has seen its stock slide in recent months along with the wider software technology market.

I previously wrote about FROG in January 2023 with a neutral Hold outlook due

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.96K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FROG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FROG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FROG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News