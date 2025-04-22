Ionis: Potentially A Great Time To Buy Ahead Of Q1 Earnings (Upgrade)

Summary

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals will announce its Q1 earnings on April 30th - in my view, the company is in a strong position and its current valuation of $4.5bn is far too low.
  • The company recently secured approval for olezarsen in FCS, and looks odds on for a follow-up approval in SHTG - a "blockbuster" indication.
  • Management believes >$3bn revenues and >$2bn royalties + milestones may be achievable long-term, with multiple new product launches for wholly owned and partnered assets.
  • Rival Alnylam enjoys a >$30bn market cap valuation, suggesting Ionis, whose share price may have been artificially depressed by "tariff-gate", may be significantly undervalued.
  • My research suggests Ionis could represent a "strong buy" opportunity as its share price continue to build momentum after hitting a 30-month low of <$25 per share earlier this month.
Mechanism of Antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates or AOC

Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

It's been around six months since I last updated on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), the Carlsbad, California-based developer of antisense, oligonucleotide therapeutic drugs. In my last note, I gave the stock a "Buy" rating and promised that "catalysts due in 2025/26 are extremely compelling."

