REMX At A Critical Technical Level (Rating Downgrade)

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF is in a bearish trend, trading below critical support levels, with significant exposure to Chinese rare earth producers amid U.S.-China trade tensions.
  • U.S. tariffs announced on April 2, 2025, led to a sharp decline in the REMX ETF, highlighting its vulnerability to geopolitical events.
  • Lithium and rare earth metals are crucial for technology, but trade barriers and potential delisting pose risks to REMX's performance.
  • REMX could rebound if U.S.-China trade issues resolve, but tight stops are essential due to ongoing volatility and uncertainty.
rare earth element produced by china

Thibault Renard

I concluded my March 6, 2025, Seeking Alpha article on the VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) with the following:

The REMX ETF remains in a bearish trend in early March 2025, but the price has

