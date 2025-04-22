MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call April 22, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jeremy Ulan - Head of Investor Relations & Treasurer
Henry Fernandez - Chairman & CEO
Baer Pettit - President & COO
Andy Wiechmann - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley
Manav Patnaik - Barclays
Alex Kramm - UBS
Ashish Sabadra - RBC
Owen Lau - Oppenheimer
Alex Hess - JPMorgan
Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank
Kelsey Zhu - Autonomous
Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research
Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners LLC
Jason Haas - Wells Fargo
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America Securities
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Russell Quelch - Redburn Atlantic
Gregory Simpson - BNP Paribas Exane
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MSCI First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, where participants are requested to ask one question at a time, then add themselves back to the queue for any additional questions. We will have further instructions for you later on.
I would like to turn the call over to Jeremy Ulan, Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer. You may begin.
Jeremy Ulan
Thank you, GG. Good day, and welcome to the MSCI's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our results for the first quarter 2025. This press release, along with an earnings presentation and brief quarterly update are available on our website, msci.com, under the Investor Relations tab.
Let me remind you that, this call contains forward-looking statements, which are governed by the language on the second slide of today's presentation. You are cautioned not to place
- Read more current MSCI analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts