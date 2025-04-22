The trade war of 2025 has left a noticeable mark on the world economy in a few short weeks, rivaling the disruption that COVID brought in 2020. Active investors will win in this landscape, as different industries face varying levels of impact from
Expedia: Brace For A Tough Q1 Ahead (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Expedia faces significant challenges due to weakened consumer confidence, currency fluctuations, and declining air travel demand, prompting a downgrade to a sell rating.
- U.S. airlines report substantial domestic demand weakness and capacity cuts, signaling broader travel industry struggles and potential negative impacts on Expedia's performance.
- The sharp fall of the dollar (which recently hit multi-year lows against the euro) will also lower travel demand among both leisure and business travelers.
- Expedia is cheap at ~10x forward P/E, but no longer worth the risk as it gears up for its Q1 earnings release in early May.
