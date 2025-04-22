Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Kirkley - Chief Financial Officer

John Bordelon - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Yanchunis - Raymond James

Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Home Bancorp's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Home Bancorp's Chairman, President and CEO, John Bordelon; and Chief Financial Officer, David Kirkley. Please go ahead, Mr. Kirkley.

David Kirkley

Thank you, Anna. Good morning and welcome to Home Bank's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Our earnings release and investor presentation are available on our website. I'd ask that everyone, please refer to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements in the Investor Presentation and our SEC filings.

Now I'll hand it over to John to make a few comments about the first quarter. John?

John Bordelon

Thanks, David. Good morning and thank you for joining our earnings call today. We appreciate your interest in Home Bank as we discuss our results, expectations for the future and our approach to creating long-term shareholder value.

Yesterday afternoon, we reported first quarter net income of $11 million or $1.37 per share, which was a healthy 13% increase from the fourth quarter and a 20% increase from a year ago.

Net interest margin expanded for the fourth consecutive quarter to 3.91% and our return on assets increased by 17 basis points to 1.29%. First quarter margin expansion was driven by a 13 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing