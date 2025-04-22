Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Todd Ernst - Vice President, Investor Relations
Kathy Warden - Chair, CEO and President
Ken Crews - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Ronald Epstein - Bank of America
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Scott Deuschle - Deutsche Bank
Seth Seifman - JP Morgan
Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities
Doug Harned - Bernstein
Matt Akers - Wells Fargo
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Ken Herbert - RBC Capital Markets
David Strauss - Barclays
Scott Mikus - Melius Research
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Northrop Grumman's First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. My name is Josh, and I will be your operator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.
I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Todd Ernst, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Ernst, please proceed.
Todd Ernst
Thanks, Josh, and good morning everyone. Before we start today, matters discussed on today's call, including guidance and outlooks for 2025 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on information available at the time of this call. They constitute forward looking statements pursuant to safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and our SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual company results to differ materially.
Today's call will include non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled to our GAAP results in our earnings release. In addition, we'll refer to a presentation that is posted to our investor relations website. On the call today are Kathy Warden, our chair, CEO, and president, and Ken Crews, our CFO.
- Read more current NOC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts