The world is your oyster. That's what I always remind myself when looking for new investment opportunities. In this globalized world with seamless access to investment opportunities across borders, there's no one stopping you from investing in international stocks. Staying true to this
DBS Group: Reassessing Growth Outlook Amid Trump-Era Tariff Risks
Summary
- I invested in DBS Group in June 2023 due to its strong market position in Singapore, Southeast Asia, and India's SME market. So far, the investment has yielded 50%.
- Despite this strong performance, new U.S. tariffs pose risks to DBS's growth, impacting loan book growth, trade finance flows, and wealth management fees.
- DBS faces potential NIM contraction and higher NPLs due to economic challenges, but remains well-capitalized with a CET1 ratio near 15%.
- Long-term growth prospects for DBS are intact, but a comparative valuation with its peers such as OCBC and UOB reveals increased risk of a correction.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBSDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.