Chuck Jones’ career has spanned twelve years as an equity analyst, sixteen years in various roles at IBM and most recently as a Wealth Strategist with Northern Trust. At Northern Trust he developed and implemented a go-to-market strategy to introduce Investment Management and Trust Services to Technology Executives and Private Equity Partners. Utilizing a wide range of contacts in the Technology, Life Sciences and VC worlds he was able to determine the financial goals and objectives of individuals and families. He then brought in key partners to develop unique strategies to fulfill them. At Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management he was one of two analysts that determined the technology holdings with ... More hardware, software, services and Internet companies being his primary focus. Utilizing extensive financial modeling, meetings with company C-level management and industry contacts and his knowledge of IT and the financial markets he beat key industry benchmarks six consecutive years. He also was very visible with regular appearances on CNBC, Bloomberg television and radio and multiple publications. Before joining Atlantic Trust in 2001, Chuck was the lead analyst for the Internet Security Software segment for Smith Barney. He authored the most comprehensive industry report “Internet Security Software: The Ultimate Internet Infrastructure” and an innovative analysis of deferred revenue “Breaking the Code on Deferred Revenue”. His first entree to the financial community was at Salomon Brothers following the Enterprise Server Hardware companies such as IBM, Hewlett-Packard and Sun Microsystems. Prior to becoming an equity analyst Chuck spent sixteen years at IBM where he held a variety of sales and manufacturing positions. He qualified for ten consecutive 100% clubs with multiple sales awards including a President’s award. He worked on multi-year sales and implementation projects for solutions that encompassed thousands of end-user systems to mainframes, application and system software, services and financing. His initial jobs at IBM involved interfacing between manufacturing and sales to project demand for storage systems and determining production schedules. Chuck has a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Economics from the University of Sussex, England, while on a Rotary International Fellowship Scholarship.