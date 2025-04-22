My optimistic outlook for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) has not changed even though the fourth quarter results missed expectations due to a supply chain issue. Corcept hit a speed bump but is still well positioned for strong growth over multiple years. The
Corcept: Maintaining Strong Buy Even After Q4 Revenue And Earnings Miss
Summary
- Despite a Q4 revenue miss, Corcept's 2025 revenue still grew 40% to $675 million, and management provided strong guidance for 2025 and beyond, projecting up to $5 billion in revenue.
- Corcept's potential patient population has expanded significantly from 10,000 to over 1 million in the past year and has promising drugs in the pipeline, making it a strong acquisition target.
- The company announced positive trial results for an ovarian cancer medication, opening an entirely new revenue stream.
- Corcept is aggressively expanding its sales force and, therefore, increasing its visibility among doctors, capitalizing on the larger patient population for Cushing Syndrome.
- Risks include drug trial results, FDA approval for Relacorilant, and ongoing litigation with Teva Pharmaceuticals over a generic version of Korlym.
