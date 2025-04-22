This article is a follow-up on a previous one about Qurate / QVC Group. Some content is revisited, but for those who're new to the topic, it's recommended to read up on the QVC Group securities here
Don't Bet On Roulette, But Buy QVC Group Baby Bonds Instead
Summary
- Low trading prices of QVC Group preferred and common and high yield on QVC debt indicate a high chance of a reorganization of the capital stack by end of 2028.
- A reverse stock split of the common stock and refinancing of the revolving credit facility are likely to take place before end of Q3 2025.
- When that is done, there's a few years to work on debt reduction. It's unlikely that this enables repayment of all debt in the 2029/2030 debt wall accoding to schedule.
- The QVC Group subsidiary baby bonds offer the best expected return against a lower risk than preferred or common stock or holding level debt. They're unsubordinated and secured.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QVCC, QVCD, QVCGA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.