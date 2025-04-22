Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) kicked off Mag 7 earnings after the closing bell today. The electric vehicle leader has been suffering from its own grandeur as of late. Its dominant position in many markets means it has a
Tesla Q1 Earnings: Looking Past Auto Weakness, Maintain Strong Buy
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s Q1 report showed mixed results with auto revenues slowing sharply, but solid growth in the services and energy segments, highlighting Tesla's diversification beyond cars.
- Despite missing earnings expectations, Tesla's focus on robotics, AI, and energy storage underscores its long-term growth potential, making it much more than just a car company.
- CEO Elon Musk's reduced political involvement is positive for Tesla's brand, which should mitigate recent brand damage over time.
- I maintain a Strong Buy rating for TSLA stock, emphasizing its enormous potential in real-world AI and autonomous vehicles, despite inherent risks and volatility.
