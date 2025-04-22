Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark DeFazio - President and Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Dougherty - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Ynyra Bohan - Hovde Group

Chris O'Connell - KBW

Mark DeFazio

Thank you, Katie. Good morning, and thank you all for joining our first quarter earnings call. While we hear the word uncertainty more and more frequently in the popular press, we at MCB are well prepared to deal with whatever comes next. MCB operates from a position of strength and robust levels of liquidity, capital and earnings. Our strength is a reflection of our staunch and enduring commitment to safe and sound banking practices. We will continue to maintain our discipline, and we are prepared to support our clients and communities throughout the ups and downs of the economy.