Mid-America Apartment Communities: Consistent Growth Of Income

David Johnson
627 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a residential multifamily REIT, ideal for growth and income.
  • MAA boasts consistent dividend growth, strong management, and optimal asset locations, with a 26-year history of consecutive dividend payouts.
  • MAA's investment grade rating (A3/A-) and low net debt (4.0X EBITDAre) enhance its competitive edge in acquiring prime properties and delivering superior long-term returns.
  • Risks include the supply of vacant units, tenant turnover, and economic downturns, but MAA's strategic approach and high-quality assets mitigate these concerns.
  • I point out the strengths of owning this high quality REIT with a long history of generating superior total shareholder value.

Apartment Community

flyingdouglas

I rate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) a Buy, for growth and income investors interested in the long term, buy and hold real estate investment trusts (REITs). The recent decline in price caused by tariff negotiations presents an opportunity to

David A. Johnson is founder and principal of Endurance Capital Management, a New Jersey Limited Liability Company. As an investor entrepreneur, David invests in stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, REITs, real estate, closed end funds and alternative investment funds such as hedge funds and private credit. With over 30 years’ experience in investing, David holds a Master of Science (MS) Degree in Finance, with a concentration in Investment Analysis, from Boston University, a Certificate in Financial Planning, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Fordham University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

