Cadence Bank (CADE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Will Fisackerly - Executive Vice President and Director, Corporate Finance

James Rollins - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Valerie Toalson - Chief Financial Officer and President, Banking Services

Billy Braddock - Chief Banking Officer

Chris Bagley - President and Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Jared Shaw - Barclays

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Olney - Stephens

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Cadence Bank First Quarter 2025 Webcast and Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Fisackerly, Executive Vice President and Director of Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.

Will Fisackerly

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Cadence Bank first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. We have members from our executive management team here with us this morning. Dan Rollins, Chris Bagley, Valerie Toalson and Billy Braddock. Our speakers will be referring to prepared slides during the discussion. You can find the slides by going to our Investor Relations page at ir.cadencebank.com, where you'll find them on the link to our webcast or you can view them to the exhibit to the 8-K that we filed yesterday afternoon. These slides are also in the Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

I will remind you that the presentation, along with our earnings release contain our customary disclosures around forward-looking statements and any non-GAAP to GAAP metrics that may be