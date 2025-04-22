Tesla: A Disastrous Q1 2025 That Brings My Fair Value Way Down
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s Q1 2025 results are disappointing, with a significant revenue decline and a sharp drop in profitability, missing analyst expectations by a wide margin.
- Automotive revenues fell by 20%, and despite growth in Energy and Services segments, they can't offset the decline in the main automotive sector.
- Tesla's reliance on regulatory credits to remain profitable is unsustainable; without them, the company would have posted a loss this quarter.
- The brand's deterioration, coupled with operational inefficiencies and declining demand, suggests a grim outlook, making TSLA stock an unattractive investment at its current valuation.
