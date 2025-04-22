East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adrienne Atkinson - Director of Investor Relations

Dominic Ng - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Del Moral-Niles - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Irene Oh - Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Casey Haire - Autonomous Research

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Ben Gerlinger - Citi

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Jared Shaw - Barclays

Christopher McGratty - KBW

Operator

Hello and welcome to the East West Bancorp's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Adrienne Atkinson, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Adrienne Atkinson

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone for joining us to review East West Bancorp's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results. With me are Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Del Moral-Niles, Chief Financial Officer; and Irene Oh, Chief Risk Officer. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay on our Investor Relations website. The slide deck referenced during this call is available on our Investor Relations site.

Management may make projections or other forward-looking statements, which may differ materially from the actual results due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Management may discuss non-GAAP financial measures. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 8-K filed today.