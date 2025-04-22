East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Adrienne Atkinson - Director of Investor Relations
Dominic Ng - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Del Moral-Niles - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Irene Oh - Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
Conference Call Participants
Casey Haire - Autonomous Research
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo
Ben Gerlinger - Citi
Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler
Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson
Jared Shaw - Barclays
Christopher McGratty - KBW
Operator
I would now like to turn the conference over to Adrienne Atkinson, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Adrienne Atkinson
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone for joining us to review East West Bancorp's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results. With me are Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Del Moral-Niles, Chief Financial Officer; and Irene Oh, Chief Risk Officer. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay on our Investor Relations website. The slide deck referenced during this call is available on our Investor Relations site.
Management may make projections or other forward-looking statements, which may differ materially from the actual results due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Management may discuss non-GAAP financial measures. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 8-K filed today.
