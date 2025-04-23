In my piece on Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) ‘Time To Take Profits’, I reiterated that I didn’t see a compelling risk/reward relationship taking into account the asset manager’s inflated valuation multiple. I correspondingly recommended passive income investors to sell the stock.
Blackstone: Why I Am Moving Back To Buy (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Blackstone's strong 1Q25 results, with $1.4 billion in distributable earnings and a 10% YoY increase in asset inflows, justify a moderate 'Buy' rating.
- Lower interest rates and a favorable private equity market outlook could spur deal-making and profit growth for Blackstone in 2025.
- The stock's valuation has become more attractive, now trading below 20x 2026 earnings, with a 3.3% yield and potential for dividend growth.
- Despite tariff risks, Blackstone's diversified product mix, robust asset base, and stable 85% payout ratio make it a compelling investment opportunity.
