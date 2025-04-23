Steady Income In Uncertain Times: Why Realty Income Is A Buy

Gravenhurst Capital
Summary

  • The recent market sell-off and prevailing negative sentiment offer a chance to buy stocks at reasonable valuations.
  • Strong business fundamentals post-merger and proven ability to navigate higher financing cost and macroeconomic headwinds position the company for future growth.
  • The company is valued using a robust DCF model, anchored in historical performance, management guidance and a conservative outlook.
  • With a projected upside potential of +19.98%, we recommend buying Realty Income at its current price.
In Oct '24, we made an assessment of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and recommended buy at $63.42 with a DCF-implied price of $74.8 per share in the base-case scenario. The conservative target was set at $52.7, assuming slower growth and higher financing costs.

Gravenhurst Capital
We write about companies trading at attractive valuations with strong durable competitive advantages. Investment Principles- Invest in companies with consistent earning power and durable competitive advantages.- Invest in companies where we can get a sufficient margin of safety.- We prefer companies that generate substantial cash-flow and consistently earn above-average return on capital.- We prefer companies with conservative leverage. - Always hold an appropriate level of cash in order to be able to capitalize on market volatility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

