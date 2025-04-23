In Oct '24, we made an assessment of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and recommended buy at $63.42 with a DCF-implied price of $74.8 per share in the base-case scenario. The conservative target was set at $52.7, assuming slower growth and higher financing costs.
Steady Income In Uncertain Times: Why Realty Income Is A Buy
Summary
- The recent market sell-off and prevailing negative sentiment offer a chance to buy stocks at reasonable valuations.
- Strong business fundamentals post-merger and proven ability to navigate higher financing cost and macroeconomic headwinds position the company for future growth.
- The company is valued using a robust DCF model, anchored in historical performance, management guidance and a conservative outlook.
- With a projected upside potential of +19.98%, we recommend buying Realty Income at its current price.
