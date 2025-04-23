Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 4:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Dan Connally - Head of IR
Gary Guthart - CEO
David Rosa - President
Jamie Samath - CFO
Daniel Oh - Senior Medical Officer
Conference Call Participants
Travis Steed - Bank of America Securities
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
Rick Wise - Stifel
Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler
Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. .
And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Dan Connally, Head of Investor Relations at Intuitive Surgical. Please go ahead, sir.
Dan Connally
Good afternoon, and welcome to Intuitive's first quarter earnings conference call. With me today, we have Gary Guthart, our CEO; Dave Rosa, our President; and Jamie Samath, our CFO.
Before we begin, I would like to inform you that comments mentioned on today's call may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Form 10-K filed on January 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q filed on October 18, 2024. Our SEC filings can be found through our website or at the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Please note that this conference call will be available for audio replay on our website at intuitive.com on the Events section under our Investor Relations page. Today's press release and supplementary financial data tables have been posted to our
- Read more current ISRG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts