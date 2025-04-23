ASML: Undervalued But No Longer A Buy (Technical Analysis, Rating Downgrade)

Bay Area Ideas
1.82K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • ASML stock has dropped 14% since my previous article; despite being undervalued, bearish technicals and slowing growth justify downgrading it to a hold.
  • Technical analysis shows persistent bearish momentum with no support levels, indicating further near-term losses are likely.
  • Q1 earnings were respectable, but Q2 guidance indicates a sharp slowdown in revenue growth. However, P/S contraction seems overdone, with growth projected to drop to near average.
  • Despite undervaluation, the deteriorating macro-environment and poor technical strength suggest more short-term pain before a potential long-term opportunity.

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Intro

Since my strong buy rating in early February, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) (NEOE:ASML:CA) has dropped around 14%. While the stock does seem undervalued, it is no longer a buy at this

This article was written by

Bay Area Ideas
1.82K Followers
I'm a full-time investor with a strong focus on the tech sector. I graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with Distinction, major in Finance. I'm also a proud lifetime member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honour Society.My motto is John Pierpont Morgan's phrase: 'First-Class Business In A First-Class Way.' I strive to be a premier provider of technical analysis articles on Seeking Alpha by sharing high-quality in-depth pieces with our community of readers.My core values are: Excellence, Integrity, Transparency, & Respect. I always, to the best of my ability, hold true to these values which I believe are key for long-term success.Lastly, I would like to invite all of my readers to leave their constructive criticism and feedback in the comments section so that I can further enhance the quality of my work moving forward. Thank you and God Bless America!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
ASML:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News