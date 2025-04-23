SAP: Despite Strong Results, This Company Is Overvalued (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 22, 2025
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • SAP extended its rally after reporting Q1 results and maintaining its full-year outlook, a port in the storm amid a very turbulent macroeconomy.
  • SAP's consistency and its ability to maintain cloud growth rates have me more sanguine in the stock's prospects, and I'm upgrading the stock to a neutral rating.
  • It's important to note that SAP's guidance, however, is on constant currency terms. The sharp rise in the euro will impact SAP heavily.
  • SAP is richly valued at ~40x P/E, despite the fact that its growth profile isn't much better than similarly scaled U.S. peers (and its margin story is still playing catch-up).

logo SAP SE enterprise software development, German multinational software company, International Business Expansion, sustainable development in Technology, Frankfurt, Germany - September 1, 2024

Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For years, U.S. stocks have maintained a huge valuation premium against European peers, with the "American exceptionalism" trade winning out over the common perception that the Eurozone is stuck in zero growth.

That tide

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

