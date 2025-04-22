Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Zach Freedman - Investor Relations
Badri Kothandaraman - President and Chief Executive Officer
Mandy Yang - Chief Financial Officer
Raghu Belur - Chief Products Officer
Conference Call Participants
Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo
Phil Shen - ROTH Capital Partners
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs
Mark Strouse - JPMorgan
Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer
Christine Cho - Barclays
Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley
David Benjamin - Mizuho
Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies
Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler
Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity
Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Enphase Energy's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Zach Freedman. Please go ahead.
Zach Freedman
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Enphase Energy's first quarter 2025 results. On today's call are Badri Kothandaraman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandy Yang, our Chief Financial Officer; and Raghu Belur, our Chief Products Officer.
After the market closed today, Enphase issued a press release announcing the results of its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. During this conference call, Enphase management will make forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements related to our expected future financial performance, market trends, the capabilities of our technology and products and the benefits to homeowners and installers, our operations, including manufacturing, customer service, and supply and demand, anticipated growth in existing and new markets, the timing of new product introductions and regulatory tax tariff, and supply chain matters.
- Read more current ENPH analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts