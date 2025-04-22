Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Zach Freedman

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Enphase Energy's first quarter 2025 results. On today's call are Badri Kothandaraman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mandy Yang, our Chief Financial Officer; and Raghu Belur, our Chief Products Officer.

After the market closed today, Enphase issued a press release announcing the results of its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. During this conference call, Enphase management will make forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements related to our expected future financial performance, market trends, the capabilities of our technology and products and the benefits to homeowners and installers, our operations, including manufacturing, customer service, and supply and demand, anticipated growth in existing and new markets, the timing of new product introductions and regulatory tax tariff, and supply chain matters.