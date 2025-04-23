We believe the “Big Correction” has begun, the big correction being a 10-year period of lower than normal stock market returns. We expect it to be like 1970 to 1982 or 2000 to 2010.
The 'Big Correction' Has Started. Where Does It Go From Here
Summary
- We believe the "Big Correction" has begun, anticipating a decade of lower-than-normal stock market returns similar to 1970-1982 or 2000-2010.
- The 17-year bull market led to excessive optimism and high valuations. This normally precedes periods of low returns that normalize stock valuations.
- Major economic changes, such as rising inflation, high interest rates, and potential geopolitical events like a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, will drive this long-term correction.
- Unless disturbed by policy changes or unexpected news, we believe the market will move higher over the next few months, but not exceed the highs made in January.
