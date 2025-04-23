GDXY: YieldMax Strikes Out On Gold

Summary

  • YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF offers high income but underperforms due to its capped upside, making it less appealing in a bullish gold market.
  • GDXY trades options on GDX, leveraging gold miners' volatility for income, but this strategy results in lower total returns compared to GDX and GLD.
  • The fund's near-50% distribution rate is attractive, but the erosion of the share price over time diminishes its overall appeal for long-term investors.
  • I recommend avoiding GDXY in favor of uncapped funds like YGLD, which provide income without limiting the upside potential of gold investments.

Farmers rise with the sun

pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Regular readers of mine will know that I have a back-and-forth relationship with YieldMax ETF funds, such as today's topic: the YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY).

