Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Travis Axelrod - Head of IR

Elon Musk - CEO

Vaibhav Taneja - CFO

Ashok Elluswamy - Director, Autopilot Software

Lars Moravy - VP, Vehicle Engineering

Roshan Thomas - VP, Supply Chain

Karn Budhiraj - VP, Supply Chain

Conference Call Participants

Pierre Ferragu - New Street

Emmanuel Rosner - Wolfe

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

George Gianarikas - Canaccord

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's First Quarter 2025 Q&A Webcast. My name is Travis Axelrod, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by Elon Musk, Vaibhav Taneja, and a number of other executives. Our Q1 results were announced at about 3 p.m. Central Time in the update deck we published at the same link as this webcast.

During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC.

During the question-and-answer portion of today's call, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Please use the raise hand button to join the question queue. Before we jump into Q&A, Elon will be providing an update. Elon?

Elon Musk

Hello, everyone. Well, there’s never a dull moment these days. Thanks for sure. Every day is going to be exciting. As some people know, there's been some blowback for the time that I've been spending in government with the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE. I think the work that we're doing there is actually very important for trying to sprain in the insane deficit that is leading our