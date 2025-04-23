It’s still a few days before the actual Q1 2025 release of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA). Yet, we already had a glimpse of its improved performance, showing its resilience amid market uncertainty. Despite the notable decrease in cash reserves due to high capex
Saia: Transporting Growth, Fueling Upside, Improving Technical Indicators
Summary
- Saia, Inc. shows resilience and recovery in Q1 2025, driven by improved demand, prudent pricing, and enhanced service capabilities.
- Lower oil prices and tempered inflation can positively impact SAIA's cost management, while e-commerce growth and strategic capex may bolster its performance.
- Despite tariff concerns, SAIA's liquidity remains strong, with a Net Debt/EBITDA of 0.30x and a solid balance sheet supporting future growth.
- SAIA is underpriced with a potential 16% upside, supported by improving technical indicators and a buy rating.
