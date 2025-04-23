The US dollar has become the latest fallout-trade of Trump 2.0. The greenback has declined substantially since Liberation Day, falling from above 104 to below 98 on the US Dollar Index (DXY). The EUR:USD pair has
VEA: Solution To A Falling Dollar, Record Alpha And Compelling Valuation
Summary
- The US dollar's decline has boosted international stocks, with Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF outperforming the S&P 500 by 23 percentage points in 77 trading days.
- VEA's valuation is attractive, with a low earnings multiple of 13.5x and a high yield over 3%, compared to the S&P 500.
- The ETF's diversified portfolio, leaning towards value stocks, has shown resilience, amid market volatility, supported by strong financial and tech sector performance.
- Technical analysis suggests VEA is poised for a long-term breakout, with potential upside to the low $70s if it surpasses resistance in the low-mid $50s.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.