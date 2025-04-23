PEY Offers Excellent Value But Low Margins And Growth Rates

The Sunday Investor
6.6K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • PEY holds 50 high-yielding dividend stocks that have increased payments for at least ten consecutive years. Its expense ratio is 0.53% and the ETF has $1.07 billion in assets.
  • I estimate PEY's dividend yield to be 5.03% at current prices, slightly better than its 4.75% trailing yield. The ETF also avoids REITs, so 100% of its distributions are QDI.
  • PEY offers excellent value and trades at just 10.77x forward earnings. In addition, its 5.56% Index yield is well above the 4.22% four-year average, suggesting PEY's holdings are substantially undervalued.
  • Readers must consider these positive features alongside PEY's relatively low margins and low growth rates. I'll contrast its fundamentals with four other high-yielding funds below, including SCHD and FDL.
  • PEY's dividend yield is great, but I ask readers to consider taking a small "pay cut" in the name of quality. SCHD and FDL also yield above 4%, and their better margins should translate to higher total returns over time.
Standing bundles of cash

PM Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) on April 25, 2024, when I questioned whether Wall Street analysts were too bearish on the 50-stock fund, given positive earnings results the quarter before. Since then, PEY managed

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.6K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PEY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PEY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News