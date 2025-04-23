It's been a few months since I last reviewed the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (OTCPK:STMZF). In my opinion, Scottish Mortgage is a well-run, low-cost growth fund that gives investors access to some of the most promising growth companies in
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: Turning Cautious On Tariff Slowdown
Summary
- Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is a well-managed, low-cost growth fund, but macroeconomic factors, especially Trump's tariffs, prompt me to downgrade to a hold rating.
- The fund's top holdings have shifted, with SpaceX and ByteDance rising, but tariff-induced market volatility threatens growth stock valuations.
- Trump's tariffs have caused a significant market downturn, impacting investor sentiment and freezing IPO markets, which negatively affects Scottish Mortgage's private investments.
- Despite a 9% discount to NAV, technical indicators suggest Scottish Mortgage may enter a bearish phase, warranting a more cautious investment approach.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STMZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.