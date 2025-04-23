Verizon (NYSE:VZ) released its Q1 2025 earnings today and posted a double beat on the top and bottom lines. The market seemed to have mixed feelings about the earnings report as its share price fell, and a narrative formed that
Verizon: Q1 2025 Solidified Guidance And The 6.3% Yield Very Appealing
Summary
- Verizon's Q1 results showed strong financial growth, with revenue and net income increases, making it a solid investment opportunity with a 6% dividend yield.
- Despite mixed market reactions, Verizon's long-term value is compelling, especially as the Fed is expected to cut interest rates, enhancing Verizon's refinancing prospects.
- Verizon's business model is recession-proof, with smartphones being essential, and its valuation is attractive compared to other dividend-paying, recession-proof companies.
- VZ's ability to manage debt and generate free cash flow positions it well for continued growth and profitability through 2025 and beyond.
