Neogen: A Fair Divestment (Rating Upgrade)

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Neogen's merger with 3M Food Safety led to significant debt and operational struggles, causing shares to plummet and the CEO to be ousted.
  • Following disappointing sales and earnings, the company is exploring asset sales and restructuring, offering potential upside if stabilization occurs.
  • Neogen's current valuation appears modest relative to sales, presenting a speculative opportunity for investors willing to take on risk.
  • I am cautiously optimistic about Neogen's future, considering the potential for above-average returns if divestments are executed at reasonable valuations.
A week ago, I covered shares of food safety player Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) in a marketplace article. The disastrous merger with the 3M Food Safety business not only created a massive debt overhang, it has caused real

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.74K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

