My opinion of ITOCHU Corporation (OTCPK:ITOCY) (OTCPK:ITOCF) (8001.T) is still bullish.
Its new IP ("Intellectual Property") purchase and the potential share split ("which didn't materialize") were the focus of my prior June 20, 2024 write-up.
I
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!