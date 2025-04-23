SPYD And SPHD: Utilities And Real Estate Sectors Likely To Back A Potential Rebound
Summary
- SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500® High Dividend ETF and Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF are poised for a rebound due to improving fundamentals in the utilities and real estate sectors.
- Utilities sector growth driven by increased electricity demand and real estate sector recovery from lower interest rates are key drivers for SPYD and SPHD's performance in 2025.
- Consumer defensive, health care, and financials sectors add stability and growth potential, with these sectors historically outperforming during market downturns.
- SPYD and SPHD offer high dividend yields, low expense ratios, and strong liquidity, making them attractive for long-term investment in uncertain markets.
